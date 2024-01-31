Martin & Co. Inc. TN Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

JNJ opened at $158.76 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $382.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.87.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.