Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Update

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mastech Digital Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of MHH stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $101.85 million, a PE ratio of -292.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
