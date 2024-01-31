Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Update

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 95.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHH stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $101.85 million, a PE ratio of -292.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

