Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Mizuho

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAXN. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.13.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAXN

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $38.91.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. Maxeon Solar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 366.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after buying an additional 798,545 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 207.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after buying an additional 740,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 889.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 634,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 570,563 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 75.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 534,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,153.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 576,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 530,139 shares during the last quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.