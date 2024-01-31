McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $123.52

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.52 and last traded at $122.66, with a volume of 685313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGRC

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 2.2 %

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity at McGrath RentCorp

In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $415,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 9,509.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 54,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.