Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Head-To-Head Survey

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Melexis and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Melexis alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melexis N/A N/A N/A United Microelectronics 28.41% 19.58% 12.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Melexis and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melexis 0 2 0 0 2.00 United Microelectronics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

United Microelectronics has a consensus price target of $7.68, indicating a potential downside of 1.98%. Given United Microelectronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than Melexis.

This table compares Melexis and United Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United Microelectronics $235.41 billion 0.08 $2.91 billion $0.87 9.01

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Melexis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Melexis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Melexis on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melexis

(Get Free Report)

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs. It also offers embedded motor driver, fan and pump, LED, and pre driver ICs; and LIN transceiver, CAN transceiver, RFID Transceiver NFC Sensor tag ICs. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ieper, Belgium. Melexis NV is a subsidiary of Xtrion N.V.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Melexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.