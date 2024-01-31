MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,800.09

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,800.09 and last traded at $1,773.07, with a volume of 58485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,795.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,618.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,407.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

