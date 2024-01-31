Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Merchants Bancorp worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $671,734.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 14,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $255,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $671,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 4.4 %

MBIN stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.18%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Recommended Stories

