MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc raised its stake in MetLife by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.28.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

