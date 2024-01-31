Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MXC opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Further Reading

