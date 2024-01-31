MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Down 11.4% in January

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXH opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 542,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 912,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

