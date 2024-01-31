MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Down 11.4% in January

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CXH opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
