M&G (LON:MNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $232.40

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 232.40 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 231.22 ($2.94), with a volume of 407340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229.70 ($2.92).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised M&G to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on M&G in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 231.67 ($2.95).

M&G Price Performance

M&G Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 204.55. The company has a market cap of £5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,276.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

