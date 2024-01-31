Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $450.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.16.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $408.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $413.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $9,625,201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.