Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day moving average is $134.16.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 117.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

