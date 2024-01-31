Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,526,000 after buying an additional 320,549 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,820,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,102,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,494,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,661,000 after purchasing an additional 323,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,264,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MIRM. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.17. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. Analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $28,572.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $28,572.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,664 shares of company stock worth $309,852. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

