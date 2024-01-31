Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mizuho Financial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MFG stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MFG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 236.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 56,594 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 110,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.