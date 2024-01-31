Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.27. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

Mobivity Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

