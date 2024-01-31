Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $260.16

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.16 ($3.31) and traded as high as GBX 262.40 ($3.34). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 253.20 ($3.22), with a volume of 866,745 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MONY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.69) price target for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 288.75 ($3.67).

The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,808.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 260.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

