Morgan Stanley Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $70.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $66.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

