Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Mporium Group shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,958,341 shares changing hands.
Mporium Group Trading Down 82.6 %
The company has a market cap of £5.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.50.
Mporium Group Company Profile
Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mporium Group
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Mporium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mporium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.