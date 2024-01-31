Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray Sells 25,000 Shares

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.6 %

COOP opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.43. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $69.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,614,000 after acquiring an additional 687,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after acquiring an additional 676,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $23,950,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

