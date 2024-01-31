MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4,451.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MSA Safety by 42.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 398.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 22.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

NYSE MSA opened at $167.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.01. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $122.57 and a one year high of $185.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.51%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

