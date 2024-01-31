M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,043 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 234.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 69.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMAB. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

