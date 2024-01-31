M&T Bank Corp Buys 110 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth $206,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 104.5% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $133.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.51.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

