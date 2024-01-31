M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,858 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 787.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 35.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $872.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.50 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

