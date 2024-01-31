M&T Bank Corp Has $273,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $121,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IEUR opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

