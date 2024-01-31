M&T Bank Corp Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 53.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Macy’s Price Performance

M opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

