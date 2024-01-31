M&T Bank Corp Has $310,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 103,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 134,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $76.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

