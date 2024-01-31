M&T Bank Corp Has $319,000 Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 745.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NOMD opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.77. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $830.98 million during the quarter. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

