M&T Bank Corp Has $325,000 Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

