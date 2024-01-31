M&T Bank Corp Invests $258,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 244,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 46,687 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

VSGX opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

