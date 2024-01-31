M&T Bank Corp Invests $259,000 in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

NYSE:HOMB opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

