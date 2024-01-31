M&T Bank Corp Purchases 141 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT stock opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average is $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

