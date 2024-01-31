M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC stock opened at $187.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.32. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

