M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Federal Signal by 155.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.57 million. Analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $3,682,568.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

