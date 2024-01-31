M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,023 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1,391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 91,889 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,726,454. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

