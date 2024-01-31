M&T Bank Corp Sells 88 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TopBuild by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 634.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 27.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLD. Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $374.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $184.50 and a 1 year high of $383.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

