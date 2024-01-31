M&T Bank Corp Takes $248,000 Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Price Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.68.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGS. TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

