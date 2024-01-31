M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $59,279,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $41,629,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth $48,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3,334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after buying an additional 774,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,567,000 after buying an additional 748,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,234 shares of company stock worth $2,246,095 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

