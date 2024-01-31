My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Critical Review

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of My Size shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of AvidXchange shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get My Size alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for My Size and AvidXchange, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00 AvidXchange 0 4 6 0 2.60

Profitability

My Size presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 216.46%. AvidXchange has a consensus price target of $12.54, suggesting a potential upside of 11.35%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than AvidXchange.

This table compares My Size and AvidXchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size -127.18% -211.41% -106.96% AvidXchange -18.71% -6.17% -1.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares My Size and AvidXchange’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size $4.46 million 0.38 -$8.31 million N/A N/A AvidXchange $316.35 million 7.23 -$101.28 million ($0.34) -33.12

My Size has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvidXchange.

Risk & Volatility

My Size has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvidXchange has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AvidXchange beats My Size on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About My Size

(Get Free Report)

My Size, Inc., an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space. The company also operates a fashion and equipment e-commerce platform; and offers SaaS based artificial intelligence measurement solutions. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company markets its solutions through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. It serves real estate, homeowners associations, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.