MySQUAR (LON:MYSQ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

MySQUAR Limited (LON:MYSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). MySQUAR shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares.
MySQUAR Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.29.
About MySQUAR
MySQUAR Limited, the Myanmar-language social media, entertainment, and payments platform that provides Internet-based mobile applications in the British Virgin Islands. The company designs, develops, and commercializes Internet-based and mobile services, including social networks, mobile messaging applications, digital contents, mobile games, online advertising, online news aggregation, mobile payment, ecommerce, etc.
