Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM) Head to Head Survey

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Natura &Co has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lee Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 669.91, indicating that its share price is 66,891% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Lee Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $34.84 billion 0.12 -$553.91 million N/A N/A Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Natura &Co and Lee Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lee Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natura &Co.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Lee Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 15.36% -1.07% -0.48% Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Natura &Co and Lee Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lee Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natura &Co presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.72%. Given Natura &Co’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Natura &Co beats Lee Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Lee Pharmaceuticals

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its subsidiary, RONN Motor Group, Inc., focuses on the design and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of all-electric, hydrogen-fuel cell, and zero-emission new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the United States, China, and internationally. It intends to offer hydrogen fuel cell NEVs, including sports cars, sedans, SUVs, trucks, and buses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

