NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,572,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,353,000 after acquiring an additional 245,761 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,310,000 after acquiring an additional 120,276 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 891,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 232.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

