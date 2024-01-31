NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Lowell A. Seifter Sells 3,230 Shares of Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $119,380.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NBTB opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

NBTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

