Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $142.80

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.80 and last traded at $142.80, with a volume of 245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average of $115.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,389.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,184 shares of company stock worth $34,277,341. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,098,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,671 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after acquiring an additional 753,495 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

