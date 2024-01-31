NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NPCE. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $394.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 62.96% and a negative return on equity of 151.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeuroPace

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 7,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $64,372.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,597,014 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,603.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martha Morrell sold 11,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $89,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 7,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $64,372.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,597,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,603.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,436 shares of company stock worth $253,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 9,085.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

