New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,339 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after buying an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

