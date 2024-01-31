NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading 3.4% Higher

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $23.06. 52,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 248,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,892,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).
