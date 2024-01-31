NGEx Resources (TSE:NGQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NGEx Resources Inc (TSE:NGQ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.11. NGEx Resources shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 54,700 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$277.01 million and a PE ratio of -9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

NGEx Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its core assets include the 100% owned Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina; and 63% owned Los Helados project located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile.

