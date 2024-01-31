Nilsine Partners LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.15.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $151.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

