Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEVN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $106,000.

Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.97%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

